Broad takes 500th wicket in series win

Stuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sent England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Broad had Kraigg Brathwaite lbw to become only the fourth pace bowler to reach the landmark, and would later take the final wicket to complete his third 10-wicket haul in Tests.

Chris Woakes claimed 5-50 as England dodged the showers to bowl West Indies out for 129, win by 269 runs and take the series 2-1.