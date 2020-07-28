Ireland: Mark Adair misses out on opening ODI against England after recent injury

Harry Tector is in line to make his ODI debut in Southampton

Mark Adair will miss Ireland's opening one-day game with England on Thursday following his recovery from injury but uncapped Harry Tector is included.

Adair, 24, underwent ankle surgery in January and made his return to competitive action in Sunday's defeat by England Lions.

South African-born all-rounder Curtis Campher could join Tector, 20, is making an ODI debut at the Ageas Bowl.

Campher, 21, has an Irish grandparent and has played for Ireland Wolves.

"Harry has already featured in 20 T20 Internationals for Ireland, and has demonstrated during warm-up games and in training that he is ready for this format of the game," said Ireland's chairman of selectors Andrew White.

"His half-century on Sunday was against an excellent attack, and demonstrated a maturity in his batting for a player so early in their career.

"Curtis has [also] impressed selectors and coaches with both his batting and bowling, played very well for the Ireland Wolves against Namibia in February, has trained well in recent weeks and provides a great balance to the side."

White added that while Adair underwent successful surgery, "it has unfortunately meant that he is not yet back to the level that we need him at for international cricket".

"We know that he isn't far away, but we also need to recognise that Sunday's game was his first competitive outing since the Caribbean in January."

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.