Sussex v Hampshire: Ajeet Dale & Mason Crane in wickets for Hants

Hampshire spinner Mason Crane has played one Test for England, against Australia in Sydney in 2018

Bob Willis Trophy, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 176: Salt 68, Garton 54*; Dale 3-20, Crane 3-23 Hampshire 77-4: Alsop 21; Robinson 2-29 Sussex 1 pt, Hampshire 3 pts Scorecard

Ajeet Dale took three wickets on his debut and Mason Crane returned his best first-class figures in England for three years as Hampshire had enjoyed the better of the first day against Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Right-arm seamer Dale, who is on a rookie contract with the club after coming through their academy system, took two wickets in two balls and finished with 3-20.

Leg-spinner Crane took the last three wickets to fall as Sussex were dismissed for 176 in 61.1 overs after winning the toss.

The hosts fought back in the final hour, though, taking three late wickets as Hampshire reached 77-4 at stumps.

It had been hard going for the Sussex batsmen and they were indebted to opener Phil Salt, who top-scored with 68, and George Garton, who held the lower order together with an undefeated 54.

The pitch offered few terrors and there were quite a few soft dismissals.

Match report supplied by PA Media.