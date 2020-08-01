Surrey v Middlesex: Nick Gubbins hits 150 not out as visitors dominate at The Oval

Nick Gubbins struck 17 fours and one six during his unbeaten knock of 150

Bob Willis Trophy, Kia Oval (day one): Middlesex 264-4: Gubbins 150*, Holden 48; Clarke 2-33 Surrey: Yet to bat Middlesex 2 pts, Surrey 1 pts Scorecard

Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins struck a superb unbeaten 150 on the opening day of the Bob Willis Trophy against Surrey at The Kia Oval.

The knock reignited a career which, last summer, faltered badly for a batsman who was in line for an England Test cap within two years of making his debut for the county in 2014.

The 26-year-old left-hander won England Lions recognition shortly after being one of the stars of Middlesex's 2016 County Championship-winning season, but last year he managed just 530 four-day runs at an average of 22 - with just three scores above 50 from 24 innings.

But, after also hitting a century in last week's two-day friendly against Surrey at The Oval, Gubbins simply carried on where he left off by stroking 17 fours and a six to spearhead Middlesex's progress towards 264-4 from 91 overs after opting to bat first.

It was only his second championship century in three years but he can rarely have played better.

Match report supplied by PA Media.