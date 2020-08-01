Essex v Kent: Heino Kuhn scores 140 not out against county champions

Heino Kuhn faced 246 balls for his unbeaten 140

Bob Willis Trophy, Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Kent 344-6: Kuhn 140*, Robinson 78; Porter 3-85 Essex: Yet to bat Kent 3 pts, Essex 2 pts Scorecard

Heino Kuhn became the first player to score a Bob Willis Trophy century as Kent recovered from a morning blip to dominate day one against Essex.

Former South Africa Test batsman Kuhn had not raised his bat for a ton since arriving at Canterbury in 2018, but scored a chanceless unbeaten 140 on a good batting wicket at Chelmsford.

Kuhn and Ollie Robinson (78) added 150 for the fourth wicket to put Kent on the road for recovery after Sam Cook and Jamie Porter had reduced the visitors to 23-3.

Robinson and Kuhn's work was followed up by Darren Stevens (36) and Grant Stewart (37) adding 80 and 53 in partnership with the immovable Kuhn - Kent reaching close on 344-6.

Match report supplied by PA Media.