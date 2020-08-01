Leicestershire v Lancashire: Dane Vilas hits 90 on day one at New Road

Dane Vilas struck 14 fours in reaching 90 for Lancashire

Bob Willis Trophy, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester (day one): Lancashire 265-6: Vilas 90, Croft 63; Klein 3-63 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

A fifth-wicket partnership of 130 between Dane Vilas and Steven Croft helped Lancashire recover to 265-6 on the opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Leicestershire at Blackfinch New Road.

Captain Vilas led the way for the Red Rose county after they had been reduced to 97-4 shortly after lunch, hitting 14 fours in his 90 before edging a drive off Tom Taylor to slip, where Hassan Azad hung on.

It was redemption of sorts for Azad, who failed to pick up an earlier chance given by Vilas off the same bowler when he was on just 28.

The morning had seen Leicestershire make Lancashire's batsmen work hard for their runs after Vilas had won the toss and chosen to bat.

Both sides fielded debutants, with batsman Ben Slater - signed on a two-week loan from Nottinghamshire - making his first start for the Foxes, while all-rounder George Balderson and bowlers Tom Hartley and Ed Moulton were included for Lancashire.

It was the first time Lancashire had given three players a debut in the same match since 2002.

Match report supplied by PA Media.