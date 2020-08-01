Durham v Yorkshire: Ben Coad takes four wickets as Tykes have better of day one

Ben Coad conceded just 23 runs during his 16.4 overs for Yorkshire

Bob Willis Trophy, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 103: Harte 33*; Coad 4-23, Thompson 3-16 Yorkshire 84-4: Kohler-Cadmore 41; Coughlin 2-8 Durham 1 pt, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire enjoyed a strong start to their Bob Willis Trophy campaign as Andrew Gale's side dismissed Durham for 103 before ending day one 84-4 at Emirates Riverside.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first, but were put on the back foot by excellent bowling from the Yorkshire attack.

Ben Coad set the tone from the off and was on point throughout the Durham innings as he claimed figures of 4-23, while Jordan Thompson was equally impressive with three wickets of his own.

Gareth Harte was the only Durham batsman to offer a semblance of resistance with an unbeaten innings of 33.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore launched an onslaught against Chris Rushworth in the early stages of Yorkshire's innings before he was dismissed nine short of a half-century.

Match report supplied by PA Media.