Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Haseeb Hameed makes 68 at Trent Bridge

Haseeb Hameed played three Tests for England in 2016

Bob Willis Trophy, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 324: Hameed 68, Patel 63, Nash 59; Cohen 3-47 Derbyshire 9-0: Godleman 9* Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Derbyshire 3 pts Scorecard

Nottinghamshire recovered from an all-too-familiar batting collapse to regain the initiative on the opening day of their Bob Willis Trophy match against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

Haseeb Hameed marked his first game for his new county with 68, sharing an opening stand of 111 with Chris Nash, who made 59.

However, Derbyshire reduced them to 160-6 before Samit Patel's 63 from 70 balls inspired a fightback.

Nottinghamshire's last four wickets added 164 to lift the total to 324, with South African left-arm paceman Michael Cohen taking three for 47 on debut. In reply, Derbyshire negotiated four overs to close on nine without loss.

Match report supplied by PA Media.