Warwickshire v Northamptonshire: Olly Stone takes 4-39 on day one

Warwickshire's Olly Stone has played one Test for England

Bob Willis Trophy, Edgbaston (day one): Northamptonshire 142: Procter 29*; Stone 4-39, Thomson 2-3, Sidebottom 2-46 Warwickshire 130-4: Yates 63*; Buck 2-24 Northamptonshire 1 pt, Warwickshire 3 pts Scorecard

England paceman Olly Stone took four wickets as Warwickshire had the better of the first day of the opening Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston.

Northamptonshire, after being put in, were bowled out for 142 with Stone claiming 4-39 against his former team-mates to send out a strong message to England's selectors that he is fit and firing.

The visitors then hit back impressively in the final session as Warwickshire dipped to 85-4 but 20-year-old opener Rob Yates (63 not out) stayed solid to take his side to 130-4 at the close.

Warwickshire began their reply after tea and, while Yates settled quickly, no one else in the top order reached double figures.

Rhodes fell lbw to Sanderson, White produced a fine ball to secure his maiden first-class wicket when he trapped Sam Hain lbw and Buck had Bell and Matt Lamb caught in the slips.

Yates posted a 74-ball half-century though and stabilised the innings along with Burgess (30 not out) in an unbroken stand of 45 up to stumps.

Match report supplied by PA Media.