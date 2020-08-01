Somerset v Glamorgan: Jack Brooks blast boosts home side

Jack Brooks has also played for Northants and Yorkshire

Bob Willis Trophy, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset: 296 (81 overs): S Davies 81*, Brooks 72; Smith 3-41 Glamorgan: 8-0 (7 overs) Somerset 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Number 11 Jack Brooks turned the match in Somerset's favour as he smashed 72 off 58 balls to help his side to 296 all out.

Brooks shared a last-wicket stand of 107 with Stephen Davies (81*), a county record against Glamorgan.

It meant a remarkable turn-round after they had collapsed to 149-8 at Taunton.

Glamorgan finished on 8-0 in the final seven overs.

Ruaidhri Smith was Glamorgan's most successful bowler with 3-41, prompting a mid-afternoon collapse, before he fell while bowling and limped off.

Paceman Marchant de Lange looked hostile as he claimed 2-37.

Opener Tom Lammonby made a composed 41 on debut but the rest of the Somerset batting looked rusty after the long lay-off, only for the classy Davies and the brutal Brooks to turn things round.

The ground was not completely silent despite the lack of a crowd, with residents in a neighbouring block of retirement flats enjoying the home fight-back.

Somerset wicket-keeper batsman Steve Davies told BBC Radio Somerset:

"It was a lot of fun because we spend a lot of time off the field together so it was nice to bat together and get that record partnership, I was the set batsman and I was giving the strike to Brooksy because he was hitting it so cleanly.

"We did get away from them a little bit, it was a fantastic partnership.

"It was awesome to be back, I felt fresh and ready to go. It was a stressful crazy time (during lock-down) but it felt amazing to be back."

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Sport Wales:

"First off, it's just great to get out there and play. None of us was sure what was going to happen this season, but we're finally out there.

"After all the training with one-way systems, it's almost back to the norm- this is the norm now, and the boys are happy to be out there.

"I think we'd have taken a score of 296 for them at the start, but not when they were eight down. Brooks came out and gave it a whack and Steve Davies played really well."