Gloucestershire v Worcestershire: Chris Dent hits 92 before Worcs fight back

Chris Dent fell just eight runs short of a century in Gloucestershire's first game of the summer

Bob Willis Trophy, Bristol County Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 246-8: Dent 92, Van Buuren 60; Morris 3-35 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 1 pt, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire staged an excellent recovery to restrict rivals Gloucestershire to 246-8 on the opening day of an eventful Bob Willis Trophy match at the County Ground in Bristol.

Chris Dent won the toss and top-scored with 92, while Graeme van Buuren made a swashbuckling 60 as Gloucestershire reached 205-2 to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

But Worcestershire's bowlers stuck to their task magnificently and Charlie Morris inspired a late fightback, claiming three victims in 18 balls to spark a slide in which the hosts surrendered six wickets for 38 runs in 18 overs.

Leg-spinner Brett D'Oliveira and seamer Josh Tongue weighed in with two wickets apiece, while Joe Leach got in on the act as Worcestershire displayed character aplenty to bounce back in style.

Match report supplied by PA Media.