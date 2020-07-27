England v Ireland: David Willey and Reece Topley recalled for ODI series

David Willey (left) and Reece Topley (right) have taken 68 ODI wickets in 56 games between them

Left-arm seamers David Willey and Reece Topley have been named in England's 14-man squad for the three one-day internationals against Ireland.

Willey last played for England in May 2019 before being left of their World Cup squad, while Topley, who has struggled with stress fractures, has not featured since February 2016.

The series begins on Thursday.

"We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket," said selector James Taylor.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire)

Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

England are without World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood as they prepare for the three-Test series against Pakistan that starts on 5 August.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will be vice-captain in Buttler's absence and Paul Collingwood will be charge of the team with head coach Chris Silverwood also concentrating on Test cricket.

Willey has taken 52 ODI wickets in 46 games at an average of 36.32, while Topley took 16 wickets in 10 matches at 25.62.

The series will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup, with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the tournament in India.

Series schedule

First ODI: Thursday 30 July, Ageas Bowl

Second ODI: Saturday 1 August, Ageas Bowl

Third ODI: Tuesday 4 August, Ageas Bowl