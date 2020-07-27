England v West Indies: Rain delays day four of third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Highlights: Broad puts England on verge of series victory
Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day four of five)
England 369 & 226-2dec: Burns 90, Root 68*, Sibley 56
West Indies 197 & 10-2: Broad 2-8
Scorecard

Heavy rain delayed the start of day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

When play resumes, West Indies will continue on 10-2, chasing 399, while England need eight more wickets to win the Test and series 2-1.

England captain Joe Root declared late on Sunday with the expectation most of day four would be lost to rain.

There is a small chance the weather may clear for some play in the afternoon.

