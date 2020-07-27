David Lloyd: Glamorgan all-rounder faces long lay-off with broken foot

David Lloyd in training
Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd was appointed vice-captain last season

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd could miss the whole of their first-class campaign with a broken foot.

The all-rounder will be reassessed in a few weeks after suffering the injury during training.

A further blow is the news that seamer Timm van der Gugten has an ankle strain that could rule him out of the first two four-day games.

Glamorgan begin their season on Saturday, 1 August with a trip to Somerset.

Lloyd's injury is set to leave Glamorgan with a youthful top order, since overseas batsman Marnus Labuschagne is not involved this season because of Australian commitments and travel restrictions.

The county will hope Van der Gugten can play a part in their five-match red-ball campaign, which is likely to see the fast bowlers being rotated anyway.

