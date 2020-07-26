Sam Conners: Derbyshire fast bowler prospect signs two-year contract extension

Sam Conners played against Lancashire and Middlesex in the County Championship this season

Fast bowler Sam Conners has signed a two-year extension to his existing deal at Derbyshire.

Academy graduate Conners has only played three first-class and three List A games, but has taken seven wickets since his 2019 debut for the county.

The 21-year-old is the third home-grown product to extend their stay at the County Ground after Matt Critchley and Harvey Hosein also signed contracts.

"Sam has developed so much," assistant coach Steve Kirby said.

"We are very excited about the promise he's showing. He's got a great bowling action and has the necessary desire to make it in first-class cricket."