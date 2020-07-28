Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

Stuart Broad became only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fifth day of the third Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

The fast bowler, 34, removed Kraigg Brathwaite to follow team-mate James Anderson in reaching the landmark.

Only six other bowlers in history have taken more wickets than Broad, who is playing in his 140th Test match.

England need to bowl out West Indies on the final day to win the series.

They began the day needing eight wickets to win the three-game series, which has seen Broad roar back to form after he was not selected for the first Test.

Since then, he has taken 15 wickets in two Tests, with potentially more to come as England close in on victory on Tuesday.

More to follow.