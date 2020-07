Stuart Broad and James Anderson shone as England took a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against West Indies.

The pace bowlers took two wickets apiece, while Broad weighed in with a valuable 62.

West Indies were 137-6, 232 behind, when bad light ended play.

The tourists had earlier made an explosive start, taking four wickets for 18 runs, including Ollie Pope without adding to his overnight 91.