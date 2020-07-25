Matt Critchley: Derbyshire all-rounder signs two-year contract extension

Matt Critchley made his first-class debut in 2015

Derbyshire leg-spinning all-rounder Matt Critchley has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old becomes the third player to sign a deal with Derbyshire this week.

Cheshire fast bowler Ben Aitchison, 21, has agreed a short-term contract for what remains of the heavily disrupted 2020 season.

And batsman Tom Wood, 26, has also signed to play in both County Championship and T20 Blast formats.

Wood had originally been scheduled to play in the now abandoned One-Day Cup from July onwards.

Critchley has taken 135 first-class wickets and hit three centuries since making his debut in 2015.

Former Lancashire second teamer Aitchison, who recorded best figures of 4-18 in eight Minor Counties Championship fixtures for Cheshire last season, has played grade cricket in Australia for the past two winters for Parramatta and Macquarie University.