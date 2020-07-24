Glamorgan Cricket: County start season at Somerset

Chris Cooke will share the county captaincy responsibilities this season with David Lloyd

Glamorgan will start their season away to Somerset in Taunton on Saturday, 1 August with three of their five four-day games on the road.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard spent three years in charge at Taunton before rejoining the Welsh side.

His team also face Worcestershire away, Gloucestershire home, Northamptonshire away and Warwickshire home.

Four of Glamorgan's five opponents were due to play in the County Championship Division One.

Glamorgan finished fourth in Division Two in 2019, but the 18 counties have been split into three geographical groups to limit travelling as part of health precautions in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"It's a different look to the County Championship this season with us playing regionally," Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a tough schedule, Somerset first up are one of the stronger teams in Division One so it's a challenging start, but the opportunity to play any sort of cricket is brilliant because earlier this year it didn't look like we would be playing anything."

Glamorgan's four-day fixtures Saturday, 1 August: Somerset (Away) Saturday, 8 August: Worcestershire (Away) Saturday, 15 August: Gloucestershire (Home) Saturday, 22 August: Northants (Away) Sunday, 6 September: Warwickshire (Home)

Despite the counties being in three groups, only two sides will go through to the final of the first-class competition.

"With so much (points reward) on offer for winning games, I think you will see people going out to play attacking cricket," Wallace said.

"Starting in August it should be a bit more batter-friendly than April with a few more runs on the board, so you'll certainly see some attacking cricket from all the sides."

It is expected Glamorgan will face the same five counties, both home and away, in the T20 Blast starting in late August. They are still waiting to see whether South African batsman Colin Ingram is able to join them amid strict travel restrictions in his home country.

It is not yet known whether any crowds will be permitted during the season, though the UK government is trialling small attendances at pre-season matches staged by Surrey and Warwickshire, but BBC online commentary and the counties' video-streams will be available.