Surrey beat Middlesex to win London Cup as women's cricket returns

Surrey celebrate winning the London Cup for the first time
Surrey celebrate winning the London Cup for the first time
London Cup, Kia Oval
Middlesex 108-7 (20 overs): Griffith 30, Gole 28*
Surrey 110-6 (19.5 overs): Chatli 28*, Thorpe 2-11
Surrey won by four wickets
Scorecard

Surrey beat Middlesex to win the London Cup as domestic women's cricket returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The hosts won with one ball to spare, Kira Chathli striking a superb 28 not out after Surrey had fallen to 60-5 in a chase of 109 to win.

Cordelia Griffith (30) top-scored as Middlesex posted 108-7 after batting first in the behind-closed-doors Twenty20 match, which followed the same strict bio-secure rules seen at other recent sporting events in the UK.

That looked to be enough as Surrey, who were without England internationals Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Bryony Smith, struggled to find the boundary - Emily Thorpe taking 2-11 in four overs.

However, 20-year-old Chathli underlined her promise with a calculated knock which saw her turn the match on its head - the highlight being two scoop shots for four off Naomi Dattani in the 19th over.

Surrey leg-spinner Dani Gregory also impressed, her superb spell of bowling in the Middlesex innings being capped by a stunning delivery which saw the ball pitch on leg stump and clip the top of Natasha Miles' off stump.

A Surrey player has her temperature taken
The match was played against a backdrop of strict Covid-19 controls
Players from both sides take a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of play
Players from both sides took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of play
Cordelia Griffith in action
Cordelia Griffith top-scored for Middlesex with 30 from 23 balls

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you