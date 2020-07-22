Surrey beat Middlesex to win London Cup as women's cricket returns

Surrey celebrate winning the London Cup for the first time

London Cup, Kia Oval Middlesex 108-7 (20 overs): Griffith 30, Gole 28* Surrey 110-6 (19.5 overs): Chatli 28*, Thorpe 2-11 Surrey won by four wickets Scorecard

Surrey beat Middlesex to win the London Cup as domestic women's cricket returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The hosts won with one ball to spare, Kira Chathli striking a superb 28 not out after Surrey had fallen to 60-5 in a chase of 109 to win.

Cordelia Griffith (30) top-scored as Middlesex posted 108-7 after batting first in the behind-closed-doors Twenty20 match, which followed the same strict bio-secure rules seen at other recent sporting events in the UK.

That looked to be enough as Surrey, who were without England internationals Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Bryony Smith, struggled to find the boundary - Emily Thorpe taking 2-11 in four overs.

However, 20-year-old Chathli underlined her promise with a calculated knock which saw her turn the match on its head - the highlight being two scoop shots for four off Naomi Dattani in the 19th over.

Surrey leg-spinner Dani Gregory also impressed, her superb spell of bowling in the Middlesex innings being capped by a stunning delivery which saw the ball pitch on leg stump and clip the top of Natasha Miles' off stump.

The match was played against a backdrop of strict Covid-19 controls

Players from both sides took a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of play