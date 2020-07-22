Charlotte Edwards: Southern Vipers name ex-England captain as head coach

Charlotte Edwards led England to the 2009 World Cup and World T20 titles

Southern Vipers have appointed former England captain Charlotte Edwards as their new head coach.

The former director of women's cricket at Hampshire, 40, will assume the role for the start of the new women’s elite domestic structure.

Edwards won the Kia Super League title as a player with the Vipers in 2016.

She was due to coach the women's Southern Brave side in The Hundred this year, but the competition was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards told the club website her appointment was a "wonderful opportunity" leading up to the introduction of a new domestic set-up, which will see eight regions competing against each other.

"I am looking forward to working with the extremely talented players we have within our region, with our main purpose to develop a successful Southern Vipers culture and future England cricketers," added Edwards, who retired from playing in 2017.

"I have been very lucky to be involved with the Vipers since its inception in 2016 and I’m very passionate about the organisation and the region."

The start of the new structure has been delayed by coronavirus, but the England & Wales Cricket Board remain hopeful it will begin in 2020.