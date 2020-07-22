James Anderson: England bowler hopes to 'play many more games' with Stuart Broad

Media playback is not supported on this device Brilliant Broad takes three quick wickets

England v West Indies, third Test Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Dates: 24-28 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, highlights on BBC Two at 19:00 (19:15 on Saturday), live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

James Anderson believes he and Stuart Broad remain part of England's strongest bowling attack.

The pair, who have 1,078 Test wickets between them, have not played in the same team in the first two Tests against West Indies.

Broad, 34, was left out of the team for the first Test while Anderson, 37, was rested for the second.

"If we're both fit and England are picking their strongest bowling attack, we'd both be in that," said Anderson.

"It's going to be difficult going forward, I don't think we'll play every game together but I love to think we've got plenty more games together in the future."

Last summer, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested the pair should no longer play in the same team as England build towards next winter's Ashes series, when extra pace from the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Olly Stone is expected to be crucial.

However, with England head coach Chris Silverwood saying he will pick his strongest bowling attack for the series decider against West Indies which starts on Friday - rather than thinking about rest and rotation - Anderson believes that should include both him and Broad.

Asked if the days of Anderson and Broad being part of the same team were gone, Anderson said: "I really hope not. Our record together speaks for itself.

"There will be moments in the future where we're not bowling together, which has happened in this series already and happened in the last two years naturally through injury or resting.

"But all me and Stuart can do is keep working hard and keep taking wickets, as Stuart did this week."

Anderson played in England's opening Test of the summer, a four-wicket loss at Southampton's Ageas Bowl, but was then rested for Monday's 113-run win at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

He turns 38 later this month but already has his eye on the 2021 Ashes tour next winter.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I do want to be around when we go to Australia," he said.

"To be able to do that I probably have to do things slightly differently and it might mean missing the odd game here and there to make sure I'm in the best possible situation.

"I want to keep bowling and keep my form but also look after my body as much as I can."