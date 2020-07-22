Warwickshire v Worcestershire friendly part of pilot programme for return of spectators

The delayed county cricket season is expected to begin on 1 August

Warwickshire's upcoming friendly with Worcestershire at Edgbaston will be part of a pilot programme to get spectators back to sporting events.

The Bears say members can apply for a "limited number of complimentary tickets" for day two of the red-ball match on Tuesday, 28 July.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said spectators could be able to return to stadiums in England from October.

Before then, pilots will be held at several events.

Among them are the World Snooker Championship, the Goodwood horse racing festival, and another county friendly between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval.

Any stadium reopenings are subject to coronavirus guidelines.

Domestic competitive sport in England resumed on 1 June for the first time since mid-March, with football's Premier League and English Football League (EFL) getting back under way on 17 and 20 June respectively.

Golf, horse racing and snooker are among the other sports to have resumed, while in cricket England are currently facing the West Indies in a three-Test series.

A truncated county season is expected to begin on 1 August.

Craig Flindall, Warwickshire's interim chief executive, said there are "good space and excellent facilities at Edgbaston to support this first stage trial".

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "It's brilliant news that supporters will be welcomed back to Edgbaston for Warwickshire v Worcestershire as part of the pilot series.

"Many of us have felt the void of being unable to go and watch live cricket during lockdown, so I am pleased that we are moving forward with our plan to help sports venues reopen their doors to fans."