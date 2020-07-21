Matt Parkinson: England leg-spinner to miss ODI series against Ireland

Matt Parkinson (right) with fellow England spinner Dom Bess

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Ireland with a sprained ankle.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler suffered the injury during fielding practice on Monday.

Parkinson will miss the three ODIs at the Ageas Bowl, the first of which is on 30 July.

He made his international debut against South Africa in February, featuring at Cape Town and Durban.

"Get well soon Parky," England Cricket tweeted on Tuesday, confirming the news.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is yet to confirm if Parkinson will be replaced, with players already inside the 'bio-secure bubble' that was created to guard against coronavirus before England's Test series against the West Indies began in early July.