England women to be based in Derby for international summer

South Africa beat England in the group stages of the T20 World Cup in Australia in February

England women will be based in Derby for their proposed summer series against South Africa.

Bio-secure training camps will take place at the County Ground before the series begins in September.

Pakistan men have been playing in Derby while preparing for their upcoming Test series against England.

England had been hoping to play a tri-series against South Africa and India, but India will not travel because of coronavirus restrictions.

Derbyshire will play all their county fixtures away from home when the season resumes.

There have been no confirmed dates for the South Africa series, but the Proteas had been set to arrive in September.