England v West Indies: Jofra Archer returns second negative coronavirus test

Jofra Archer was allowed to do some solitary fitness work during the second Test

England v West Indies, third Test Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Dates: 24-28 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, highlights on BBC Two at 19:00 (19:15 on Saturday), live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England's Jofra Archer has returned a second negative coronavirus test and will be available for selection for the final Test against West Indies.

The fast bowler missed the second Test and was later fined after breaching bio-secure protocols while travelling between venues.

Archer, 25, went through a five-day period of isolation and will now rejoin his team-mates before Friday's match.

England levelled the three-match series with a 113-run win on Monday.

Archer visited his home in Hove on Monday during his journey from Southampton, where the first Test was held, to Manchester.

He was allowed to leave his room for carefully controlled solitary fitness work during the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, where the final Test will also be held.