Ben Stokes overtakes Jason Holder to be world's top-ranked all-rounder

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights as Ben Stokes impresses in England’s second test victory over the West Indies.

England's Ben Stokes has overtaken West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the world.

The 29-year-old scored 254 runs and took three wickets as England beat West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday to level the three-Test series at 1-1.

Stokes is the first English all-rounder to top the rankings since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.

He has also climbed to a career-best third position in the batting rankings.

The left-hander is joint third with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and behind only Australia's Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli.

Stokes' tally of 497 points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis' 517 in April 2008.

His England team-mate Stuart Broad has returned to the top 10 in the bowling rankings after claiming three wickets in each innings, while England opener Dom Sibley has advanced 29 places to a career-best 35th position in the batting rankings after his first-innings 120.