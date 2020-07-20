England v West Indies: Ben Stokes 'fine' after injury scare in second Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights as Ben Stokes impresses in England’s second test victory over the West Indies.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he is "absolutely fine" after an injury scare during the 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.

Stokes, 29, did not finish an over when bowling late on the final day as England levelled the series at 1-1.

He scored 176 in the first innings and 78 not out off 57 balls in the second, and claimed match figures of 3-59.

"I felt very old this Test match. The body started to feel really stiff," Stokes told BBC Sport.

"I asked Broady (Stuart Broad) and he said 'just stop'. I had the same thing about Pakistan three or four years ago and I didn't want to take the risk.

"For once, I've made the sensible call and listened to my body."

The deciding Test of the three-match series begins on Friday, also at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Stokes batted for more than eight hours in England's first-innings 469-9 declared and removed top scorer Kraigg Brathwaite or 75 during a hostile spell as West Indies were dismissed for 287 in reply.

Promoted to open in the second innings with England seeking quick runs, Stokes raced to a 36-ball fifty as the hosts added 92 in 11 overs to help set West Indies 312 to win.

He was midway through his 15th over when he took himself out of the attack, shortly before Dom Bess claimed the final wicket.

Asked if he was being overbowled, Stokes, who has struggled with a knee injury in the past, said: "Absolutely not.

"I will give everything to the team, whatever is asked of me. Once you get past the five- or six-over mark you feel fresh again."