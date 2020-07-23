Jofra Archer in England squad for final Test against West Indies

Jofra Archer (fourth from left) rejoined the England squad on Tuesday

Pace bowler Jofra Archer has been included in the England squad for the deciding Test against West Indies.

The 25-year-old was dropped from the second Test for breaching the Covid-19 bio-secure protocols.

In his newspaper column, Archer spoke of struggling for motivation when he returned to practice and needing to be "100% mentally right" in order to play at Emirates Old Trafford.

James Anderson and Mark Wood are also in a 14-man squad for Friday's match.

With the three-Test series poised at 1-1, West Indies have the opportunity for a first win in England since 1988.

England are looking to reclaim the Wisden Trophy and defend a six-year unbeaten home record.

England squad for final Test against West Indies: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Archer was set to play in the second Test until his breach of the protocols - put in place to shield players from coronavirus - came to light the night before the match was due to begin.

He admitted visiting his home in Hove on the journey from Southampton, where the first Test was played, to Emirates Old Trafford, the venue for the second and third.

The Sussex bowler was forced to spend five days in isolation and was later fined and given a written warning.

Archer began bowling in the nets at the end of his isolation period and returned two negative coronavirus tests before rejoining the rest of the England players on Tuesday.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Archer said he had suffered racist abuse on Instagram and has withdrawn from social media because it is "unnecessary noise".

Now he has been named in the squad for the series decider, Archer will compete with Anderson, Wood, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran for one of three places in the final XI.

Broad, Woakes and Curran were the pace attack for the second Test, which England won by 113 runs.

Anderson and Wood, who both played in England's first-Test defeat, have been recalled after being rested for the second.

In naming all six fast bowlers that have played so far in the series for the squad for the third Test, England have delayed giving any indication about who will make the final XI on Friday.

With the pacemen being rotated over the first two matches, England coach Chris Silverwood has said England will play their strongest team for the decider.

The hosts have also opted against changing their spinner, with Dom Bess retained ahead of Jack Leach.

Holder eyes shot at history

The make-up of England's attack is likely be influenced by the conditions. Wet weather in Manchester has kept the pitch under cover and more rain is forecast throughout the Test.

Similarly, West Indies captain Jason Holder said he could give no indication of the selection of his team until he had seen the pitch.

West Indies, who earned a memorable win in Southampton, looked tired in the second Test, with pace bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph both spending time off the field.

"The short turnaround has been tough," said Holder. "No doubt both teams will be feeling it. We have enough motivation to keep pushing."

Not only have the Windies struggled in England for the past 32 years, they have failed to win an away series against anyone other than Zimbabwe, Bangladesh or Afghanistan since 1995.

"I'm really proud of the guys so far in this tour, and now it's just a matter of pushing it to the next level," added Holder.

"We still have a really good opportunity to win this series. It's a matter of righting the wrongs we had in the last game."