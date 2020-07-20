India women pull out of England tour because of coronavirus pandemic

India were runners-up at the T20 World Cup in March

India will not travel to England for the proposed women's tri-series because of coronavirus restrictions.

India were originally due to tour in June and July but those matches were postponed.

With South Africa due to arrive later in the summer, it had been hoped the three sides would play a tri-series, but the rising number of cases in India mean they will not be able to travel.

It is understood England will try to extend the series against the Proteas.