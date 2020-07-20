India women pull out of England tour because of coronavirus pandemic

Smriti Mandhana
India were runners-up at the T20 World Cup in March

India will not travel to England for the proposed women's tri-series because of coronavirus restrictions.

India were originally due to tour in June and July but those matches were postponed.

With South Africa due to arrive later in the summer, it had been hoped the three sides would play a tri-series, but the rising number of cases in India mean they will not be able to travel.

It is understood England will try to extend the series against the Proteas.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you