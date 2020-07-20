Men's 2020 T20 World Cup: ICC postpone tournament because of coronavirus pandemic

The men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to take place between 18 October and 15 November.

The next men's T20 World Cup is now scheduled to be held in October and November 2021 with another in 2022.

"The decision gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups," said ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney.

"Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket."

The International Cricket Council has also announced that the 2023 50-over men's World Cup in India will move from February and March to October and November.

More to follow.