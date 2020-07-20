Mohammad Amir set to take part in Pakistan's tour of England

Mohammad Amir could travel to England over the weekend

Mohammad Amir is set to join the Pakistan squad on their tour of England despite previously ruling himself out.

The fast bowler made himself unavailable while he waited for the birth of his second daughter last week.

Amir and team masseur Mohammad Imran underwent tests for coronavirus on Monday and the Pakistan Cricket Board will test them again on Wednesday.

If the pair return two negative tests each they are expected to travel to England over the weekend.

"If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The three-Test series begins at Old Trafford on 5 August but all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first fixture with a fractured thumb.