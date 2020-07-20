County cricket: Surrey chief executive wants to avoid 18 months without fans

The Oval will allow a limited number of spectators in for Sunday's two-day friendly against Middlesex

County cricket must find a safe way of bringing spectators back to grounds to avoid an 18-month 'lockout', says Surrey chief executive Richard Gould.

Sunday's two-day game against Middlesex at The Oval is one of several sporting events allowing fans in to gauge the suitability of crowds returning.

Limited capacity and social distancing are among the challenges posed for clubs, who would welcome the revenue.

"We're really keen to get supporters back," Gould said.

"If we don't, then cricket will have to go for a year and a half without any spectators. And that will have significant follow on issues for us."

Gould says the take-up for tickets from supporters has been positive, and he senses there is public confidence in watching live sport among crowds.

How counties like Surrey go about making the experience as 'normal' as possible could be vital to ensuring matches before crowds are a more permanent fixture.

This includes the potential sale of alcohol, as pubs and bars are now open under the restrictions.

"We will clearly be trying to make sure that we arrange the ground in the best possible way," Gould added to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"One thing I think we've got to realise, though, with all sort of consumer-facing industries, is that people are coming to have a good time.

"We must be treating people with proper respect, we must be keeping them safe, but we must also be creating conditions and environment where they actually enjoy coming to the occasion. Otherwise, we're just failing at the first hurdle."