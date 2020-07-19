England v West Indies: Stuart Broad wants to play until James Anderson's age

Media playback is not supported on this device England v West Indies highlights: A flurry of late wickets puts England in command

England's Stuart Broad says he could play until the same age as long-time new-ball partner James Anderson.

Broad took three wickets in 14 balls on the fourth day to revive England's victory hopes in the second West Indies Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old is second on England's all-time list of Test wicket-takers, behind 37-year-old Anderson.

"Why not try to emulate what Jimmy has done, play until his age and have that sort of success?" said Broad.

"I'm hungry. My fitness record is good. If I have that as a goal, when I set goals in my mind it makes me very hungry to achieve them."

Anderson, who played in the first Test but is being rested for the second, turns 38 on 30 July.

He has taken 587 Test wickets, including 129 since he was Broad's current age.

Broad, who took his wicket tally to 488 with 3-66 on Sunday, said: "Sometimes I get put into an older category than I am.

"Jimmy has taken those wickets since turning my age. Why can't I do the same?"

Media playback is not supported on this device England v West Indies: Former England capitain praises Stuart Broad after quick wickets

Broad was left out of the first-Test defeat in Southampton in favour of Anderson, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

At the time he said he was "angry, frustrated and gutted" to be omitted, but he returned in Manchester as England rotated their fast bowlers in a period when they will play six Test in seven weeks.

"It's great to be back in the side," said Broad, who made his Test debut in 2007. "That opportunity was always going to come, but you have the natural disappointment if you're not playing."

Broad's burst on the fourth evening ignited a match that looked to be heading for a draw.

In reply to England's 469-9 declared, West Indies were 242-4 and set to bat themselves into a position of safety.

But Broad claimed 3-1 and Chris Woakes took three wickets to dismiss the tourists for 287.

England moved to 37-2 by the close - a lead of 219 - and on Monday will push for a victory that would level the three-match series at 1-1.

"It is great have got ourselves in a position where we could win," Broad told BBC Test Match Special.

"We need 10 opportunities tomorrow and need to make the new ball count. If we could get West Indies 50-3 we will be in with a great shout.

"This is going to be a great Test match day tomorrow. It's really exciting."