Glamorgan outline pre-season programme of intra-squad matches

Glamorgan captains Chris Cooke and David Lloyd will lead sides in the pre-season intra-squad fixtures
Glamorgan will play a series of intra-squad fixtures in Cardiff to prepare for the delayed 2020 season.

There will be two T20 fixtures played on Tuesday, 21 July, a two-day game starting on 23 July before a three-day game beginning on 26 July.

"We want to give as many of our players a chance to put their name forward for a place in the side," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"These intra-squad games are the best preparation."

All pre-season matches will be behind closed doors with Glamorgan scheduled to begin their campaign of five four-day matches on Saturday, 1 August after the coronavirus pandemic limited the season to two months.

