Naseem Shah takes five wickets in Pakistan intra-squad warm-up in Derby

Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick in February aged 16

Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah completed a five-wicket haul on day two of Pakistan's four-day intra-squad warm-up in Derby.

Shah, 17, took three wickets on day one and claimed two more on day two to finish with 5-55, as 'Team White' were dismissed for 249.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 54 while Shan Masood hit 42 and Imam-ul-Haq 41.

'Team Green' reached 162-5 at the close with Asad Shafiq reaching 50 not out.

Pakistan are training at Derbyshire's County Ground, and staying at the on-site hotel, before a three-match Test series against England which starts on 5 August.

The tour will be played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments and also includes three Twenty20s.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Sixteen-year-old becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you