Naseem Shah takes five wickets in Pakistan intra-squad warm-up in Derby

Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick in February aged 16

Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah completed a five-wicket haul on day two of Pakistan's four-day intra-squad warm-up in Derby.

Shah, 17, took three wickets on day one and claimed two more on day two to finish with 5-55, as 'Team White' were dismissed for 249.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 54 while Shan Masood hit 42 and Imam-ul-Haq 41.

'Team Green' reached 162-5 at the close with Asad Shafiq reaching 50 not out.

Pakistan are training at Derbyshire's County Ground, and staying at the on-site hotel, before a three-match Test series against England which starts on 5 August.

The tour will be played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments and also includes three Twenty20s.