Barry Jarman: Former Australia wicketkeeper dies aged 84

Barry Jarman captained Australia in one Test of the 1968 Ashes tour of England

Former Australia wicketkeeper and international match referee Barry Jarman has died aged 84.

Jarman made his Test debut in 1959 and captained Australia in one Test on the 1968 Ashes tour of England.

The South Australian scored 400 runs in 19 Tests before he retired in 1969.

He stood as an International Cricket Council match referee in 25 Tests and 28 one-day internationals between 1995 and 2001.

Jarman took 431 catches and made 129 stumpings in 191 first-class appearances for South Australia.