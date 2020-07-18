Quiz: Can you name all England v West Indies centurions since 1988?

Alastair Cook
We've given you a head start with this one...

After their victory in Southampton, West Indies are eyeing a first Test series victory in England since 1988.

Since then, 48 players have scored centuries when the sides have met - in England or the Caribbean.

How many can you name?

Can you name the centurions in England v West Indies Tests since 1988?

Score: 0 / 48
10:00
You scored 0/48
Here are some clues... Number of centuries in bracketsAnswers

And if that's not enough for you...

