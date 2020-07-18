England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second Test

Rain also delayed the start of play on the opening day

England were frustrated by the weather as the third day of the second Test against West Indies was delayed rain at Emirates Old Trafford.

Morning drizzle turned heavier before the scheduled start time of 11:00 BST and rain is forecast for the rest of the day.

England are looking to take advantage of a strong position in order to level the three-Test series.

West Indies closed day two on 32-1 in reply to England's 469-9 declared.

The tourists won the toss and asked England to bat first, only for Ben Stokes to make 176 and Dom Sibley 120.

On a pitch already showing signs of turn, off-spinner Roston Chase took 5-172.

Sam Curran trapped West Indies opener John Campbell lbw late on Friday and would have had nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph in similar fashion if he opted for a review.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will resume on six and Joseph 12 when play gets under way.