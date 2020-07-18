Stuart Thompson: Ireland bowler added to training squad for England ODIs

Stuart Thompson's inclusion brings Ireland's training panel up to to 22 players

North-West Warriors medium-fast bowler Stuart Thompson has joined Ireland's training panel for the three-match ODI series against England in Southampton.

Hosts Hamsphire planned to provide four locally-based players to make up the numbers for Ireland's training camp and warm-up match next week.

One sustained an injury and given strict Covis-19 protocols they could not provide a replacement in time.

Instead, Ireland could bring another player and Thompson was selected.

Thompson's inclusion brings the Irish training squad up to 22 players before being reduced to a final panel of 14 ahead of the 30 July opener at the Ageas Bowl.

Ireland will face England Lions in a warm-up fixture on 26 July.

To comply with Covid-19 protocols, the squad will depart Dublin on a special charter flight to Southampton, before being transported in bio-secure buses to a hotel within the grounds of the Ageas Bowl where they will stay until their departure on 5 August.

After the training squad is cut to 14 players, the remaining eight players will stay to provide cover given the protocols around the bio-secure venue and playing conditions.

Ireland training group

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Jonathan Garth, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, Stuart Thompson.