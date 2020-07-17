Essex: Adam Zampa and Moises Henriques T20 Blast deals cancelled by mutual consent

Adam Zampa was set play his third T20 Blast campaign in a row for Essex

Holders Essex have cancelled the deals for Australian overseas signings Moises Henriques and Adam Zampa for this year's delayed T20 Blast.

The date for the rescheduled, shortened tournament are yet to be announced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Zampa was one of 26 players named by the Australian selectors on Thursday in a provisional squad for a possible short tour of England in September.

Chief executive Derek Bowden said cancelling was a "sensible decision".

A final decision on Australia's possible tour to England has not yet been made between the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult," said Bowden. "Whilst we prepare for a shortened domestic season, there are still uncertainties and restrictions which means this is the most sensible decision going forward.

"It's a shame as Adam is a fan favourite at Chelmsford and a popular member of the dressing room, whilst we also feel that we had recruited well by bringing in Moises.

"However, but we still believe we have a squad that is more than capable of defending the title."

Zampa, 28, has been part of Essex's T20 squad for the last two summers, helping them reach Finals Day at Edgbaston - but he was unavailable for the Eagles' first T20 triumph.

Henriques, 33, who has twice played in English county cricket before for Glamorgan and Surrey, was not named in that 26-man Aussie squad.