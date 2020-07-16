David Humphries: Former Worcestershire, Leicestershire & Shropshire wicketkeeper dies

David Humphries made his highest first-class score of 133 not out against Derbyshire in 1984

Former Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Shropshire wicketkeeper David Humphries has died at the age of 66.

He made 175 first-class appearances, mostly for Worcestershire, between 1974 and 1984.

Humphries was given his chance in first-class cricket after helping Shropshire win their only Minor Counties Championship in 1973.

He moved to Leicester in 1974 as understudy to Roger Tolchard, but played just five games in three years.

His move to Worcestershire followed in 1977, and he was first-choice keeper for eight seasons until the arrival of Steve Rhodes in 1985.

A left-handed batsman, he made 5,116 first-class runs, including four centuries, at an average of 24.83, as well as taking 293 catches and making 60 stumpings.

Humphries also scored 1,639 runs and claimed 173 dismissals in 167 List A appearances, following 523 runs and 40 victims in 21 matches for his native Shropshire.

Alveley-born Humphries' brother Mark also played Minor Counties cricket, for Staffordshire.