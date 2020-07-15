England v West Indies: Joe Denly left out of second Test

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport

Breaking news
England v West Indies, second Test
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 16-20 July
Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Highlights on BBC Two at 19:00 (19:15 on Saturday), live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against West Indies, which starts on Thursday.

Denly, 34, averages 29.53 in 15 matches, and was out for 18 and 29 in the first Test loss in Southampton.

Captain Joe Root returns from paternity leave at Old Trafford and will bat at four, with Zak Crawley moving up to number three.

England must avoid defeat or will suffer a first home series loss to West Indies since 1988.

More to follow.

