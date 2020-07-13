Chris Cooke: Glamorgan captain looks forward to 'new normal'

After Chris Cooke was appointed as club captain last year, Glamorgan announced in January 2020 he will continue to lead the side in the four-day format and Vitality Blast

Chris Cooke says Glamorgan's squad have taken a step closer to action following the delayed start to the 2020 season.

Glamorgan's cricketers have returned to Sophia Gardens for their first group training session since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

Players began a phased return to training on an individual basis at the beginning of July before graduating to some nets sessions this week.

"This is the new normal and everyone's delighted to be back," said Cooke.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the four-day format will be starting on 1 August.

Counties will be playing a combination of red and white-ball matches throughout the rest of the summer, starting with a four-day competition where they will play for the Bob Willis Trophy, followed by a shortened Vitality Blast starting in late August.

Skipper Cooke, 34, says he is 'chomping at the bit' to get going.

"A couple of things have been very different, it's much stricter getting in and out of the ground, there's a one-way system and all the social distancing," added Cooke.

Counties are waiting on the release of fixtures from the ECB, but Cooke says having a set date for the return of play and knowing the format makes it all feel "a bit more real" after such a long break from the game.

The plans for the four-day are for a regional format, rather than the traditional two-division structure, with the two top-placed teams playing in a Lord's final.

Glamorgan are set to face Somerset, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

"It didn't really matter what format or what teams we were going to play," said Cooke.

"I think everyone was just so keen to get going and we would've taken anything."

Glamorgan in group training for the first time in 2020

Last week saw the return of international cricket with the Test match between England and the West Indies in the bio-secure bubble of the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Both teams having to adapt to various health and safety regulations, notably being banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

Cooke says all teams are in the same position and it just means they will have to try and find different ways of taking wickets.

"Maybe we'll have to use a bit of extra pace or the spinners will come into it," said Cooke.

"The second new ball is coming after 90 overs now as well, so there are a few changes.

"We've got to adapt quickly and learn quickly, but we've got a couple of practice games coming up so that will be a good chance to look at some new tactics."

Cooke is hopeful for some crowds back in stadiums towards the end of the season and is looking forward to playing in front of Welsh fans again in the Twenty20 format.

"We had a good four-day campaign last year, so we want to carry on with that, and there's still the T20 to look forward to as well," said Cooke.

"We had a bit of a shocker in that last year, so there are things we want to put right."