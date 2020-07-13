England v West Indies: Pick the hosts' team for second Test at Old Trafford

With Joe Root (centre) returning after missing the first Test for the birth of his second child, only one of Zak Crawley (left) and Joe Denly (right) is set to play in the second Test at Old Trafford

When England captain Joe Root enters the bio-secure bubble of Emirates Old Trafford for the second Test against West Indies, he has a few issues to solve.

How can he ensure his side bounce back from a four-wicket defeat in the first Test and keep the series alive? And which XI gives him the best chance of doing that?

With Root likely to slot back in at four, which batsman drops out - Joe Denly or Zak Crawley? Does Jos Buttler keep the gloves? And that's before you consider the bowling attack that faces six Test matches in seven weeks.

It is time to put yourself in Root's shoes and pick your team for the second Test which starts on Thursday.

Don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket and we'll reveal the final XI in our live text commentary of the opening day.