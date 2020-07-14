Shane Burger: T20 World Cup postponement 'would make sense'

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland want to win, not just compete - Burger

Postponing this year's T20 World Cup in Australia "would make sense", says Scotland head coach Shane Burger.

Scotland have qualified for the event which is due to run from 18 October to 15 November.

But with Melbourne - one of the host cities - in a six-week lockdown because of a rise in coronavirus cases, a postponement is likely.

"To get 16 teams coming into a country with fans, it just seems very unrealistic," said Burger.

"Just looking where some of the other countries are with their infection rate and where they are going, it is not looking good.

"That probably means the tournament is going to be postponed, rightly so. Do you want to play a World Cup event with no crowd, when you are not able to give your team-mates and a big high five or a hug when he gets a wicket?"

Burger, however, believes the expected rescheduling of the showpiece could work in his side's favour.

"It might just buy us time to be more ready than we are now for it," he added. "We want to go there and potentially beat teams that are ranked higher than us in the world, that is what it is all about."

Scotland have endured a summer of frustration with home dates against Australia and New Zealand as well as World Cup League Two qualifiers against Nepal and Namibia all cancelled.

It is in stark contrast to England, where international cricket has resumed behind closed doors, with the hosts taking on the West Indies.

"We have to be realistic financially," Burger added. "The Test match between England and the West Indies is costing them millions of pounds. I know as the Scottish Cricket Union we could never afford that.

"So for us it is going to come back later than we might like, but the positive I am taking is that we are getting back to training shortly."