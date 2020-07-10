England v Ireland: Tourists name training squad for three ODIs

Mark Adair had surgery on an ankle issue in Cardiff ahead of lockdown in March.

Mark Adair has recovered from an ankle injury to be included in Ireland's 21-man training squad ahead of the three one-day internationals in England.

The all-rounder had surgery ahead of lockdown in March after a problem emerged during Ireland's January tour to the Caribbean.

The final squad will be reduced to 14 players ahead of the three ODIs in Southampton, which begin on 30 July.

Ireland will face England Lions in a warm-up fixture on 26 July.

To comply with Covid-19 protocols, the squad will depart Dublin on a special charter flight to Southampton, before being transported in bio-secure buses to a hotel within the grounds of the Ageas Bowl where they will stay until their departure on 5 August.

The series was originally planned to take place from 10-15 September at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and The Oval, but the coronavirus pandemic caused England's schedule to be revamped.

Ireland shocked England in Bangalore at the 2011 World Cup but that was their only win in 10 ODI meetings between the sides.

Cricket Ireland says selectors have chosen a playing group to identify players who will likely feature in the matches, and to identify players who are best placed to provide a preparation programme for the batters based on the English opposition they will likely face.

After the training squad is cut to 14 players, the remaining seven players will stay to provide cover given the protocols around the bio-secure venue and playing conditions.

"We have lost so much cricket this year, so to have a series - let alone such a major series as this - to look forward to is a great relief for all," said Andrew White, chair of the National Men's selectors.

"This lack of on-field action since March - and the short lead-in programme to the ODI series - influenced our thinking on the broader squad, however, the unique circumstances of the situation has allowed us to involve more players than we would normally bring on such a tour."

"The squad selected covers all eventualities - we have picked players that are in obvious contention to play, but also players that will help our batters prepare for the type of opposition we'll be facing."

Ireland training group

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Jonathan Garth, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.