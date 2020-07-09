England v West Indies: Jason Holder says Ben Stokes rivalry will continue

Media playback is not supported on this device Windies captain Holder tears through England with six-wicket haul

West Indies captain Jason Holder says his rivalry with England's Ben Stokes will continue throughout the series after dismissing him on the second day of the first Test.

Holder took 6-42 to help bowl England out for 204 at Southampton.

"It was good to get his wicket and hopefully I can get it a few more times," Holder told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure we'll have a good rivalry over these next couple of weeks, as we've had in the past."

West Indies reached 57-1 - trailing by 147 - before bad light ended play early.

Holder is ranked as the number one all-rounder in Test cricket, one place above Stokes, who in April was named as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world.

"He's a competitor, a really good cricketer," Holder said. "I'm sure he'll be in my face when we come to bat."

The wicket of Stokes - caught behind for 43 - was Holder's first in a burst of 3-1 in 14 deliveries as he claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in 10 Tests.

"It feels good," Holder said. "It's a proud moment to take six wickets against England.

"I really want to make some runs. My Test is far from over. I still have a massive contribution to make with the bat."

With the weather set to improve on Friday, West Indies could have better batting conditions.

"We are in an ideal position," said Holder. "It was important that we kept our wickets in hand. The evening would have been a really good opportunity for England to get into our middle order.

"Going into the third day with nine wickets in hand is very good for us."