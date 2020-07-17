Nick Selman: Glamorgan batsman igns new deal

Nick Selman had a spell with Kent's second team

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the club until 2022.

Brisbane-born Selman has been a regular Championship opener since making his debut for the Welsh county in 2016.

The 24-year-old came through the Queensland academy and had a spell with Kent's second XI before joining Glamorgan.

Selman made 752 first-class runs at an average of 34 in 2019, including his career-best score of 150.

"I'm delighted and it was a no-brainer to sign up, we're going in the right direction with the way we played last year and hopefully we can push on to play in division one as a team, so there's exciting stuff ahead," he told BBC Sport Wales.

He has mostly been used in four-day cricket, although he averaged 31 during a brief spell in the Twenty20 side in 2019 and also has a one-day top score of 92.

"I'm working on my consistency in red-ball cricket, looking to get big scores consistently, I'm working on my game in 50-over cricket to develop my tempo, and hopefully I'll get an opportunity to prove myself in T20 cricket as I believe I'm capable of doing," said Selman.

Glamorgan are scheduled to begin their campaign of five four-day matches behind closed doors on Saturday 1 August after the coronavirus pandemic limited the season to two months.

"We're raring to go like every team, competition's going to be tough but it's exciting and there's probably not as much pressure with the five fixtures, but the boys are looking to get some good performances on the board leading into next year," Selman added.

Selman's deal and the injury-enforced retirement of all-rounder Craig Meschede leaves Glamorgan with around nine players out of contract at the end of the reduced 2020 campaign.

Glamorgan will prepare with intra-squad matches at Sophia Gardens rather than taking on other counties, while their Academy team under the captaincy of coach Adrian Shaw will test themselves against leading South Wales clubs.