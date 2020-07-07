England and Wales Cricket Board broadens diversity action plan

Former Gloucestershire coach Mark Alleyne is the only black British head coach in first-class cricket this century

Increased representation in leadership roles, a game-wide anti-discrimination charter and a bursary scheme for young black coaches are among new initiatives announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The governing body says it is focusing on "leadership, education and opportunity" as it looks to open up cricket to more diverse communities.

Cricket provision will be increased in primary schools and the ECB wants the 18 first-class counties to consider adopting the 'Rooney Rule'.

The Rooney Rule means at least one applicant from black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds should be interviewed for jobs.

The ECB, which adopted the Rooney Rule itself in 2018, said: "The ECB board currently meets the Sport England targets for gender diversity across board members, but will seek to advance further in other areas, particularly BAME representation."

BAME representation on the governing body's board currently stands at 8%.

The organisation will work with the 18 counties to help them reach representation targets of 30% female and a BAME target which will be guided by the make-up of the local population.

The announcement is designed to extend the ECB's existing Diversity Action Plan and Inspiring Generations strategy, which aims to increase the reach and engagement with cricket through projects such as The Hundred, transforming women's and girls' cricket, and the South Asian Action Plan.

Tom Harrison, the ECB's chief executive, said: "Alongside most of society, we have had to confront some uncomfortable truths in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We have listened and will continue to listen carefully to the experiences of black people in cricket and society, and we thank those who worked tirelessly and spoke bravely to open up conversations about the change our sport needs to create.

"We have made strong strides in many areas to become a more inclusive and diverse sport, but we realise there is a great deal more to do."